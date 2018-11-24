Home Cities Chennai

High levels of phosphates caused frothing: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board

A team of officials have collected seawater samples from Srinivasapuram near Besant Nagar where the Adyar estuary backwaters drain into the sea.

Published: 24th November 2018 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

TNPCB officials collecting water samples from the sea on Friday | ASHWIN PRASATH

By SV KRISHNA CHAITANYA & ASHWIN
Express News Service

CHENNAI :  A day after unusual frothing was witnessed on the city beaches, officials of the  Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Friday conducted a detailed chemical analysis of the water samples collected and found that high concentration of detergent phosphates was the cause for frothing. 

A team of officials have collected seawater samples from Srinivasapuram near Besant Nagar where the Adyar estuary backwaters drain into the sea. This happened after the TNIE published a report on foam deposits all along the city beaches, more so near the Adyar river bar mouth. Local residents said pollution board officials came and took samples after frothing stopped.

READ | Foam fills Chennai's coast; discharge of untreated sewage from Adayar river blamed

“Beaches were spewing froth all through the day on Thursday and the officials came a day late,” a fisherman said, expressing concern whether the phenomenon would repeat and wondered it would have any impact on fish catch. However, TNPCB officials told Express that the test analysis revealed there were detergent phosphates which might have got agitated by rough waves resulting in foam. “We will carry on the water sample collection and testing for next three days for the benefit of general public, who use these beaches for recreation,” a senior official said. 

Due to heavy rains in the past couple of days, the high tide must have flushed a large quantum of the ‘highly-polluted’ Adyar estuary backwaters into sea. These backwaters are mixed with untreated sewage, which contains high concentrate of detergent phosphates and nitrates which, when caught between the currents and rapids, cause frothing, the official said. An IIT Madras team has also visited Besant Nagar and collected water samples for testing. 

Officials say phosphate content in the Adyar estuary goes up from 1 mg/litre to 5 mg/litre. In foam it can be as high as 70 mg/litre. However, it gets diluted when seawater exchange takes place.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp