Implement Domestic Violence Act effectively, prays PIL petition

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the government to arrange an effective implementation of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence (DV) Act, 2005. The first bench of Chief Justice V K Tahilramani and Justice M Duraiswamy, before which the PIL from advocate Sudha Ramalingam came up for hearing on Friday, ordered notice to the State government and the High Court Registry, returnable by January 25.

The petition sought to implement the mandate under Sec.12(5) of the DV Act and consequently frame a court practice manual for judicial officers and advocates in a time-bound manner to implement the Act in letter and spirit. It also prayed to the court to direct the government to expeditiously appoint protection officers under Sec. 8 of the Act at taluk level and direct the judicial magistrates to take on file and number the cases filed under Sec. 12 of the Act.

According to petitioner, the dearth of protection officers and other practical roadblocks are affecting the effective implementation of the Act. Unless there is an increase in the number of protection officers at district- and taluk-levels, there will not be effective implementation of the Act. Failure on the part of the government to ensure it would be tantamount to a failure to ensure the smooth execution of the justice delivery system, petitioner contended.

Judge sworn in

Chennai: Justice Vineet Kothari, who was transferred from the Karnakata High Court to the Madras High Court last week, was sworn in at a simple function held at the court premises here on Friday. Chief Justice V K Tahilramani administered the oath of office to Justice Kothari, who will be the No. 2 judge in the court. With his induction, the strength of the Bench has come back to 61 against the sanctioned strength of 75 judges. Justice Kothari said he was proud of being part of the prestigious Madras High Court, which had produced eminent lawyers, 20 judges and three Chief Justices to the SC.