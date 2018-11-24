Home Cities Chennai

Inebriated youngsters stop garbage truck from dumping waste into Thiruneermalai lake

Janardhanan recounted the rage that had filled him when he realised that a neighbouring town had begun dumping waste into their lake. Express had also reported the callous disposal of waste in August.

Published: 24th November 2018 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Three lorries from the Pammal Municipality came to a burial ground in Thiruneermalai to dump waste

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

Tipplers are often characterised by violent and reckless behaviour, but youth from Thiruneermalai have shattered this stereotype by surprising fellow residents with their civic sense while under the influence.
S Janardhanan and his friends were enjoying a nightcap near the Thiruneermalai lake on Tuesday night when three lorries approached them.

“We were surprised that lorries were entering the burial ground at night, but as they came closer we understood they were garbage lorries and they were going to dump municipal waste in the lake,” he said.

Janardhanan and his friend impulsively stopped the lorries. “We had heard about conservancy workers dumping waste here at night, but this is the first time we had encountered it,” he said, alleging resistance from the conservancy workers. Much to Janardhanan’s surprise, the lorries were from the neighbouring Pammal Municipality and not Thiruneermalai Town Panchayat, which was using the spot as a dumpsite. 

Janardhanan recounted the rage that had filled him when he realised that a neighbouring town had begun dumping waste into their lake. Express had also reported the callous disposal of waste in August.

Being a driver, Janardhanan commandeered one of the trucks to the Thiruneermalai Panchayat office and informed the police, who then received letters of apology from the workers.

ALSO READ | Bid to dump medical waste in Tamil Nadu foiled, lorries fined Rs 16 lakh

When contacted, Pammal Municipal Engineer Saravanan downplayed the incident, “The workers had actually stopped to relieve themselves,” he said. However, police officials who were present that night confirmed that the workers were indeed planning to dump the waste in the lake. 

Janardhanan’s actions have been lauded by the local community which has been vocal about irresponsible disposal of municipal waste. Youth from the town had earlier climbed telephone towers protesting pollution of the Thiruneermalai lake. 

