Home Cities Chennai

MRTS extension from Adambakkam to St Thomas Mount: Better package for land owners?

A Madhivannan, whose one ground land will be acquired by the MRTS, told Express that the landowners were called for a meeting to discuss the compensation on November 26.

Published: 24th November 2018 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

MRTS at Thiruvanmayur. (File photo: ENS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to break the deadlock over land acquisition of the 500-metre stretch of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) from Adambakkam to St Thomas Mount station, the High Court-constituted negotiation committee has come out with an enhanced package to woo the landowners.

According to official sources, the committee has recommended that the land owners contesting the land acquisition for completing the phase-II extension of the MRTS project be paid additional Rs 3,330 per square foot. The compensation to be paid to the land owners was arrived at by obtaining the sales statistics from October 1, 2017 to September 30, 2018.

This would mean that the land owners will now be getting a compensation of more than Rs 8,400 than the earlier promised compensation of Rs 5,000. A Madhivannan, whose one ground land will be acquired by the MRTS, told Express that the landowners were called for a meeting to discuss the compensation on November 26. “We hope it is a fair one,” he said. Inadequate compensation has been the grouse of the landowners as MRTS struggled to acquire the 500 metres of land to complete the project. The row over compensation has doubled the originally announced cost of the project.

Railway sources said the five-km stretch for phase-II extension of the MRTS was sanctioned at a cost of Rs 495.75 crore. But now the cost has shot up to Rs 919 crore due to recurring delays over litigation pertaining to land acquisition. It is learnt that the state issued the Government Order on February 11, 2011 to acquire land under Land Acquisition Act, 1894 for laying of railway line between Velachery and St Thomas Mount under the phase-II extension project.

Madhivannan said the government could have paid the desired compensation earlier rather than getting entangled in the issue which has raised the cost of project. Although pained at losing his home which was built in his childhood by his father, he recalled that now he cannot get back such a house. “It had all sweet memories and now they will have to be buried. With the money I can’t get such a house,” he rued. Madhivannan, who has moved to a new abode in Madipakkam, said now the area where his house was acquired would become a super-speciality area with the coming up of the project. “I won’t be able to enjoy the fruits,” he said.

“Initially, the previous compensation of Rs 5,092 was opposed by us as the government did not take the market value of the land when acquired in 2014. The land value per square foot, as on February 2016, was Rs 1,912 with a 100 per cent solatium of Rs 1,912. They also gave additional market value for three years which worked out to Rs 5,092,” said another landowner.

Official sources said that the negotiation committee had fixed the land value at market rate of more than Rs 3,700 and raised market value by more than 200 pc. “This could work out a compensation of more than Rs 8,000 for land owners,” sources said. The compensation has been enhanced, taking into account the sales statistics from October 1, 2017 to September 2018 in the 400-metre radius of the nearest vicinity area. It is learnt that six landowners will benefit from the raised compensation.

Benefit for Chennai

  • The extension up to St Thomas Mount will benefit several people including those working in IT establishments near to the MRTS network 

  • People from neighbourhoods along the Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu line could easily reach the IT corridor

  • The patronage of MRTS network is expected to raise significantly with this extension because St. Thomas Mount station would be a junction of three different railway networks

  • This would facilitate integration of Metro and MRTS at Alandur and linking them with suburban corridors

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MRTS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp