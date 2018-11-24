Now, you can produce e-format driving licence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Now if a traffic policeman stops you at a junction and demands your driving licence, you could produce it in physical or electronic format. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a circular to the state government highlighting the amendment to the Rule 139 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rule, 1989 wherein the electronic format of registration, insurance, fitness and permit, driving licence, certificate for pollution under check and any other relevant document is accepted.

The ministry said this would enable use of digital platforms for carrying and verification of the documents and is a step towards citizen facilitation.It is learnt that the ministry has asked the DGP and the Transport Commissioner along with the principal secretaries to comply with the amendments made to the Rule 139 and make enforcement officers aware of the new provisions so that citizens are not harassed or inconvenienced.

Sources told Express that this would pave the way for storing their driving licences or registration documents by installing the Digilocker app. All one has to do is sign in or log in to the application using an OTP-based verification process.

This comes as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is planning to introduce new driving licences which will be made of polycarbonate cards with a high-security QR code instead of the laminated cards that are currently in use. Details of the commuter and the vehicle would be stored on a central database, which the police can access by scanning the QR code.