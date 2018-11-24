Home Cities Chennai

Ranganathan street has no dustbins

Ranganathan Street one of the most popular market streets in the city is devoid of a Corporation dustbin.

Published: 24th November 2018 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Ranganathan Street one of the most popular market streets in the city is devoid of a Corporation dustbin. Thousands of pedestrians who use the street daily, simply strew waste from their hand on to the street.The half-km-long street has hundreds of shops dotting either side. Add rain, to the problem.

The cardboard surplus thrown by the retail outlets, organic waste and plastic covers put away by the pedestrians, dissolve in the stagnant water, forming a muddy paste that carpets the stretch. “It is extremely difficult to get to the station. Shoppers occupy the relatively clean spots on the street. People trying to get to the station will have to walk through the dirty slush,” said Girija Jayakumar, who works in T Nagar.

According to data provided by the Southern Railways the Mambalam Railway Station adjacent to the street has an average footfall of 1.6 lakh people each day. Speaking to Express, the zonal official from the Greater Chennai Corporation said that it is “impractical” to keep a dustbin in the street.

He said that Corporation workers clear solid waste piles that are about 4 ft tall each morning. “Pedestrians and shopkeepers are not conscious of the environment. No matter how much we try, there is always a lot of waste on the street,” he said, blaming the public.However, he said that dustbins will be kept soon but will not make a difference. The arterial streets including Natesan Street and Rameswaram road have an overflowing dustbin each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Venkatakrishnan
    Will dustbins in Renganathan street be of any help? Public carelessly litter even when dustbins are available. Daily/common witness/incident in South Usman road
    6 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp