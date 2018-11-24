Two bike-borne students in Chennai injure boy with billhook

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A seven-year-old boy walking had a narrow escape when two college students, allegedly drunk, were recklessly swirling a billhook as they were riding a bike in Tondiarpet on Thursday. Police said the billhook brushed the boy’s forehead close to his eyebrows, but the child escaped with minor injuries.

The police traced the duo who are students of a private college near Tambaram. “They were drunk and were headed to attack members of a rival gang,” said a police officer. Apparently, the youth were swirling billhook as a show-off. The child Chandru was walking with his uncle Raja around 2.30 pm when the incident took place. Based on a complaint, Tondiarpet arrested them.