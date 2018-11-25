Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation, police commissioners inspect vendor arrangements

Earlier, the corporation had arranged vendors in five vertical columns, but soon vendors spread out on the beach defying arrangement.

Published: 25th November 2018 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Marina beach shows the streamlining of shops, which were realigned for better regulation, on Saturday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : City police Commissioner A K Viswanathan and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner D Karthikeyan inspected the new vendor arrangements at the Marina Beach on Saturday morning.  At a joint press conference after the inspection, they said the arrangements would benefit the public, vendors and help keep the beach clean.  

Beach vendors are being arranged in two rows between Lighthouse and Kannagi Statue. Currently around 200 out of the 2500 vendors have conformed to the new arrangement proposed by Chennai Corporation. 
Claiming that this new system, which will limit the shops to 50 feet from the service lane, has been welcomed by vendors, corporation commissioner D Karthikeyan said the beach will receive fresh amenities. “Toilets have been planned for vendors. CCTV cameras and extra trash bins will be placed in the area,” Karthikeyan said. 

READ | New system a ‘biz’kill: Chennai Corporation's Marina clean up to do more harm than good

Earlier, the corporation had arranged vendors in five vertical columns, but soon vendors spread out on the beach defying arrangement. However, Karthikeyan expressed confidence that this would not happen this time. “The vendors will be continually monitored and steps will be taken to ensure that system is sustained,” he said. 

Responding to allegations that anti-social elements have been collecting bribes and protection money from vendors and intimidating those who do not pay, police commissioner AK Viswanathan said the new system will prevent that. “If vendors bring this to our notice, strict action will be taken. Police will also monitor such incidents,” he said. 

Beach vendors are often first responders when beach-goers are pulled in by the sea, but the new arrangement has reduced their proximity to the shore. This has raised concerns over possible increase in drowning deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp