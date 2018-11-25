Chennai Corporation, police commissioners inspect vendor arrangements

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : City police Commissioner A K Viswanathan and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner D Karthikeyan inspected the new vendor arrangements at the Marina Beach on Saturday morning. At a joint press conference after the inspection, they said the arrangements would benefit the public, vendors and help keep the beach clean.

Beach vendors are being arranged in two rows between Lighthouse and Kannagi Statue. Currently around 200 out of the 2500 vendors have conformed to the new arrangement proposed by Chennai Corporation.

Claiming that this new system, which will limit the shops to 50 feet from the service lane, has been welcomed by vendors, corporation commissioner D Karthikeyan said the beach will receive fresh amenities. “Toilets have been planned for vendors. CCTV cameras and extra trash bins will be placed in the area,” Karthikeyan said.

Earlier, the corporation had arranged vendors in five vertical columns, but soon vendors spread out on the beach defying arrangement. However, Karthikeyan expressed confidence that this would not happen this time. “The vendors will be continually monitored and steps will be taken to ensure that system is sustained,” he said.

Responding to allegations that anti-social elements have been collecting bribes and protection money from vendors and intimidating those who do not pay, police commissioner AK Viswanathan said the new system will prevent that. “If vendors bring this to our notice, strict action will be taken. Police will also monitor such incidents,” he said.

Beach vendors are often first responders when beach-goers are pulled in by the sea, but the new arrangement has reduced their proximity to the shore. This has raised concerns over possible increase in drowning deaths.