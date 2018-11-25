Home Cities Chennai

CMDA woos over Rs 25,000 crore investments in real estate sector

A CMDA official said Rs 25,000 crore worth of projects pertain only to construction projects. 'We do have industry component but we are not including it in the investment.'

Published: 25th November 2018 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Real estate

Image used for representational purpose.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has wooed more than Rs 25,000 crore worth investments from the real estate sector nearly two months prior to the second edition of Global Investors Meet, according to official sources.

A CMDA official said the Rs 25,000 crore worth of projects pertain only to construction projects. “We do have industry component but we are not including it in the investment,” said the official source.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) executive member and vice president of Newry Properties S Sridharan said builders are waiting for implementation of the Tamil Nadu Combined Development Regulation (TNCDR) and Building Rules, 2018 before firming up investments. Interestingly, Newry is planning to invest Rs 100 crore in the affordable housing market, but awaiting TNCDR to be implemented. Interestingly, many foreign real estate firms are also looking at the possibility of investing in Chennai.

Risland, a global large-scale real estate group, is vying for land parcels to firm up their investment plans. This comes as the Housing and Urban Development department is assessing and encouraging investments to the tune of Rs one lakh crore in large-size housing and township projects, according to official sources.

A Shankar, Chief Operating Officer, Strategic Consulting, India & Sri Lanka, Jones Lang LaSalle told Express that the investment in realty sector will boost the sentiments and generate jobs. He forecast that with the growth of industrial development there is a possibility of satellite townships to emerge. However, he ruled out that the investments in real estate sector will trigger a boom.

He said real estate sector will play a key role, be it plotted development or residential. The investment will be in diversified sector be it industrial, residential, information technology. “The investments are bound to have an impact on real estate and improve the sentiments of realty sector,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Real estate sector CMDA Global Investors Meet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp