Develop app to solve missing child cases, police told

The Madras High Court has suggested to police to develop an App, exclusively to detect child trafficking cases.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Madras High Court has suggested to police to develop an App, exclusively to detect child trafficking cases.A bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee gave the suggestion while passing interim orders on a PIL petition from A Narayanan, Director, Change India, an NGO. The judges directed the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), which was also suo-motu included as a party respondent in the case, to file a comprehensive report on the issue and posted the matter for further hearing on December 4.

Among other things, petitioner said anti-trafficking relief and rehabilitation committees have to be constituted at the national, State and district levels to monitor prevention of child trafficking, relief and rehabilitation of victims using the victim rehabilitation fund. Nodal officers and district level ATOs, heading the Anti-trafficking Units (ATU), shall be appointed.

While referring to the shortcomings in the present set-up, petitioner submitted said “for most of the training on women and children issues, only those at the lower cadre on punishment posting or those who are not assigned specific jobs are sent for training which does not help in enhancing the capabilities of police in crimes against women and children.

At most of the district-level monthly meetings, the important officers connected with the crime were not invited.  The causes related to children in JJB, CWC, POCSO Act and child trafficking are not reviewed as they do not get the agenda. The role of the officers is not clarified, petitioner said.

‘Don’t file final report against evangelist’
Chennai : THE Madras High Court has restrained Sevvaipettai police in Salem district from filing any final report in the case against evangelist Mohan C Lazarus, who was facing charge for allegedly making statements against Hindu religion and temples. The police should proceed further with the investigation, but no final report should be filed in this regard, pending disposal of the petition from Lazarus, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said.

Accepting the submissions of counsel Godson Swaminath, the judge observed that the  complainant had not stated as to where Lazarus had made the speech and what were the exact words he had used. Based on vague allegations, police had proceeded to register an FIR on October 2 last, the judge said and posted the matter after six weeks. 

Madras High Court

