Engineer-turned-musician launches his first single

CHENNAI: In 2017, Anuj Dimri, a multi-instrumentalist and alumnus of KM Music Conservatory performed his compositions as part of the popular trade event for independent music, film and media — Indiearth Xchange 2017. “The song was composed and written by me and I am extremely happy that Australian music producers who recorded it — Brad Columbine and Dan James witnessed it,” he said in a previous interview to CE.

Cut to present, Anuj leads his own the band ‘Anuj Dimri, the Soul experience’, a five-piece ensemble, is one of the most sought-after artistes, and a regular performer in the city. On Saturday, Anuj added another feather to his cap. The young artiste launched his single track — ‘Tere Bina Main’, which was part of the 2017 Indie 100 India album — a collaborative project between QUT, Earthsync and KM Music Conservatory. 

“The Indie 100 project made me understand the importance of creative space and how it is always experimental all the time until the final mix is ready. As far as creating music is considered, it gave me an approach towards songwriting, structure, and the importance of mixing and mastering process. The way it works pushes our potential and keeps us on our toes which gets the best out of us. I have been part of two Indie 100 projects both of them changed my perception towards songwriting, production, mixing and mastering [sic],” wrote Anuj on his official page.

The track was launched by Adam Greig, a faculty members at KM Music Conservatory and co-founder of Indie 100. “I wrote the song about two years back. Last year, around the same time, we recorded the song as part of Indie 100. To be back here, in my alma mater and to launch my original track is amazing,” said Anuj 

Anuj comes from a regimented army background, and is a biomedical engineer-turned-musician. “My parents were quite shocked when I told them that I wanted to pursue music. But ultimately, I was given the choice and I chose music. It has been an exhilarating journey,” he said.

Earlier, Anuj had also revealed his interest in Sonic, a biomedical term wherein it exposes sounds to a newborn baby in order to develop their sensitivity. “Working on sonic is definitely on the cards, but currently I am focusing on my interaction with the audience, my live performances and the art,” he said.

The musician loves to dabble with different genres and will also be launching an entire album of original soundtracks. “I want to make it big in the live music field. In fact, this is my dream — to hear people cheer and chant my name before I enter the stage,” he said.

