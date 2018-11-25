Home Cities Chennai

National Company Law Tribunal in Chennai pulls up banks for rejecting plea

The resolution plans of the debtor had been rejected without application of mind.

Published: 25th November 2018 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2018 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Chennai has rapped the financial creditors (two nationalised banks and a private bank)  for having rejected a plea from a corporate debtor -- Ashok Magnetics Limited -- for revival.

The resolution plans of the debtor had been rejected without application of mind. As rightly contended by Jayesh B Dolia, counsel for the company, there was no shred of evidence on record to substantiate that the resolution plan was considered on merits,  Mohd Sharief Tariq, judicial member of NCLT, said. The judge, however, left with no other option, ordered liquidation of the firm as a ‘going concern’ basis, on November 9 last.

While taking note of the negative attitude of banks, the tribunal also directed the head office of the members of the committee of counsellors (CoCs) to work out a ‘standard operating procedure’ to determine suitability and viability of revival plans so that their affairs could be regulated under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code after consultation with the banking division under Union Finance Ministry.

