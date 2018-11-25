Home Cities Chennai

Plea for compassionate appointment rejected

The petitioner’s father was suffering from tuberculosis.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A division bench of the Madras High Court has rejected a plea for appointment under compassionate grounds from a person, whose father allegedly contracted tuberculosis while in service and died later after retirement. A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Krishnan Ramasamy, rejected the plea while dismissing a petition from M Velish Kumar, recently.

The petitioner’s father was suffering from tuberculosis. He gave a representation prior to his retirement seeking to declare himself unfit to work any longer and consequently appoint his son. However, he continued to serve and reached the age of superannuation. Two years later, the petitioner requested Southern Railway to appoint him on compassionate grounds.

Southern Railway counsel P T Ramkumar submitted that the petitioner’s father completed his tenure. There was no material to show that he was so crippled. In fact, salary was paid to him for the services rendered, he said. The bench said a job under compassionate ground was not a matter of course. It would be subject to rules and regulations. 

TAGS
Madras High Court

