Home Cities Chennai

Sri Ramanuja Seva Sri Awards conferred on  three propagators

LIFCO Publication hosted the third edition of ‘Sri Ramanuja Seva Sri Award’ on Sunday at RR Sabha in Mylapore.

Published: 25th November 2018 09:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

The award was initiated two years ago by LIFCO Publication Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: LIFCO Publication hosted the third edition of ‘Sri Ramanuja Seva Sri Award’ on Sunday at RR Sabha in Mylapore. The award was initiated two years ago to recognise and honour people who have been spreading the virtues, principles and the philosophy of the 11th Century Saint Ramanuja through seminars, upanyasams, literary works, publications, social awareness and restoration of temple works.

Every year, the Sri Ramanuja Seva Sri Awards are presented to social workers, scholars, publishers, educationists and all others in propaganda medium displaying the vision of the saint. “This is an excellent initiative by LIFCO. I have been an ardent follower of not just the publishing house, but also of the saint who propagated good values to society. A lot of it seems to be lost today...especially with everyone becoming more engaged in the digital world, and less in the real world. Such initiatives are a wonderful platform to revive the teachings of Ramanuja and to recognise those who have taken his legacy forward,” shared Rangarajan, a 70-year-old, who attended the event.

This year, the awards were given to AM Rajagopalan, KB Devarajan and TV Rangarajan. “If not for Ramanuja, Vaishnavism wouldn’t have existed in India. To have been given this award in his name is an honour,” said Rajagopalan, a renowned astrologer.

Devarajan pointed out that his association with LIFCO goes a long way back. “LIFCO has always focused on catering to the needs of the public. I even remember buying their small handbooks when I was a child. I consider this award a blessing,” he said.  Justice V Ramasubramanian, Hyderabad High Court, Justice N Kirubakaran, Madras High Court, Justice VR Swaminathan, Madras High Court, AV Rangachari, HoD (Retd), Annamalai University and MA Venkatakrishnan, HoD (Retd), Madras University were also part of the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp