Sri Ramanuja Seva Sri Awards conferred on  three propagators

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: LIFCO Publication hosted the third edition of ‘Sri Ramanuja Seva Sri Award’ on Sunday at RR Sabha in Mylapore. The award was initiated two years ago to recognise and honour people who have been spreading the virtues, principles and the philosophy of the 11th Century Saint Ramanuja through seminars, upanyasams, literary works, publications, social awareness and restoration of temple works.

Every year, the Sri Ramanuja Seva Sri Awards are presented to social workers, scholars, publishers, educationists and all others in propaganda medium displaying the vision of the saint. “This is an excellent initiative by LIFCO. I have been an ardent follower of not just the publishing house, but also of the saint who propagated good values to society. A lot of it seems to be lost today...especially with everyone becoming more engaged in the digital world, and less in the real world. Such initiatives are a wonderful platform to revive the teachings of Ramanuja and to recognise those who have taken his legacy forward,” shared Rangarajan, a 70-year-old, who attended the event.

This year, the awards were given to AM Rajagopalan, KB Devarajan and TV Rangarajan. “If not for Ramanuja, Vaishnavism wouldn’t have existed in India. To have been given this award in his name is an honour,” said Rajagopalan, a renowned astrologer.

Devarajan pointed out that his association with LIFCO goes a long way back. “LIFCO has always focused on catering to the needs of the public. I even remember buying their small handbooks when I was a child. I consider this award a blessing,” he said. Justice V Ramasubramanian, Hyderabad High Court, Justice N Kirubakaran, Madras High Court, Justice VR Swaminathan, Madras High Court, AV Rangachari, HoD (Retd), Annamalai University and MA Venkatakrishnan, HoD (Retd), Madras University were also part of the event.