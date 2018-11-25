Violation, again

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In December 2016, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) restrained industries in Ambattur from discharging untreated effluents into the Korattur lake. After CE published an article on November 15 about the blatant disregard of the NGT order, highlighting the effluents being let into Korattur lake, officials from several organisations gathered together to come up with a solution.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) called for a meeting to discuss the pollution issue at Korattur lake, last week. Among the participants were Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (AIEMA), Korattur Area Engineer, representative from Tiny Industries (SMEs), Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (SIDCO) and the NGT petitioners.

“We are maintaining two sewage treatment plants in Ambattur Industrial Estate — 2 MLD plant in the north phase and 3 MLD in the south. The construction of Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) is underway and will be completed by January 15, 2019,” said G Krishnamoorthy, a member of AIEMA.

He added that the issue lies with the industries that are not a part of the association. Only 800 of about 2,000 industries are a part of the association. AIEMA promised in the meeting that efforts will be made to ensure others join the association.

One of the NGT petitioners and founder of Korattur People’s Welfare and Awareness Trust, S Sekharan, said despite the measures that AIEMA is claiming to have taken, there are still industries within the association flouting the rule. “There are about 60,000 houses in nearby villages including Mangalapuram, Kachanakuppam, Pattravakkam and Athipet among others that let sewage into the lake. Metro Water Department will be consulted in the next meeting.” TNPCB also ensured regular follow up on the issue from now on. Also, two warning boards will be built near the canals in a bid to create awareness among the public on the NGT order.

Both Korattur and DTP Colony culverts were closed after the NGT order in 2016 and water was diverted to Otteri Nullah. The civic authorities have repeatedly failed to adhere to the NGT’s direction to stop the discharge of industrial effluents from Ambattur and sewage water into the Korattur lake.

A petition is pending in the southern bench of the(NGT on behalf of Korattur People’s Welfare and Awareness Trust, for the restoration of the lake. The case, in which about seven industries in the Ambattur Industrial Estate, including Aavin factory, have been included as respondents, has seen the tribunal issue several orders against discharge of untreated industrial effluents into the lake. The members are also planning to file a PIL in the Madras High Court.

Canals broke open

Following heavy rains last week, the Corporation officials have yet again broke open both the canals to reduce inundation of rainwater, thereby also letting the effluents into the lake.

The residents claim that when they questioned the Public Works Department (PWD) workmen about this, a senior official had told them that Korattur lake has always been this way and the only way to reduce inundation is to break the canals and let the sewage in. However, when CE contacted PWD officials, there was no proper response. They only said it was done by the Chennai Corporation and that they would ensure ‘action’. When CE contacted Corporation officials, they told the move was to prevent flooding.

About `14 crore was allotted for rejuvenation of Korattur lake and nothing has been done except bund strengthening. It is imperative for desilting to be done to avoid similar instances.