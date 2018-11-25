Home Cities Chennai

Yogi Ramsuratkumar’s ashram to celebrate saint’s 100th year

The Birth Centenary Year of saint and mystic Yogi Ramsuratkumar will be celebrated by the Yogi Ramsuratkumar Ashram from November 30 to December 2, 2018 at his ashram at Thiruvannamalai.

Published: 25th November 2018 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Birth Centenary Year of saint and mystic Yogi Ramsuratkumar will be celebrated by the Yogi Ramsuratkumar Ashram from November 30 to December 2, 2018 at his ashram at Thiruvannamalai.
 As part of the celebrations, a special postal envelope will be released on December 1 by M Sampath, chief post master general, Tamil Nadu circle. 

Born on December 1,1918 in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Ramsuratkumar spent his childhood on the banks of the Ganges and happened to meet a number of holy men and saints.  

Also known as ‘Visiri samiyar’ (December 1,1918-February 20, 2001), Yogi Ramsuratkumar spent most of his post-enlightened period in Thiruvannamalai, in Tamil Nadu and was a disciple of Sri Aurobindo, Ramana Maharshi and Swami Ramdas, Yogi’s eventual guru.

“Divine discourses, devotional music and dance renderings by eminent masters like Sri Sri Muralidhara Swamiji, Kalaimamani Sri Rajesh Vaidhya and Anuradha Sriram have been arranged,” a press statement from the ashram said.

