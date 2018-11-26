After credit tussle, now groundwater deficit ‘dries up’ Kilpauk hospital RO plant

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hundreds of patients and attendees who come to the hospital from far-off places are forced to spend a lot of money on purchasing water as a 1,000-litre capacity fully-functional reverse osmosis plant at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital is left unused for over two years, earlier allegedly due to a fight over claiming credit for the facility, and now due to decline of groundwater level after the city did not receive enough rains this year.

The RO plant unit was constructed in 2016 by a charitable trust in the hospital premises at the cost of Rs 14 lakh for providing drinking water to patients, attendees and even staff at the hospital. But, it was left unused allegedly after Health Minister C Vijaya Bhaskar expressed displeasure over a nongovernmental trust bagging the credit for setting up the much-needed facility.

However, later the minister reportedly told the hospital management to use the plant. But, then the hospital could not use it as the groundwater level declined, says the management. “Groundwater level declined and there is no water in the five borewells on the premises due to lack of rains,” said Dr P Vasanthamani, Dean of the hospital.

“Now we are entirely dependent on Corporation water. We are spending nearly Rs 2.5 lakh monthly on purchasing water to meet the hospital requirement. We are buying 15 to 20 lorries per day depending on the need. We cannot purchase water for the RO plant also. We are waiting for rains. If the groundwater level increases, we will use it,” she added.

“The minister gave consent to make the plant functional. He also told us to inaugurate it, but before we could do so, we started facing acute water shortage,” the dean added. Speaking to Express, a hospital staff said, “Small traders right outside the hospital premises are doing good water business. Hundreds of patients and attendees who come to the hospital from far-off places are forced to spend a lot of money on purchasing water. As people who come here are poor, officials should do something to solve the drinking water crisis in the hospital,” the staff added.