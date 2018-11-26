Home Cities Chennai

After credit tussle, now groundwater deficit ‘dries up’ Kilpauk hospital RO plant

Hundreds of patients and attenders who come to the hospital from far-off places are forced to spend a lot of money on purchasing water.

Published: 26th November 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

The 1,000-litre capacity RO plant at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital is yet to be made functional . | (Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy | EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hundreds of patients and attendees who come to the hospital from far-off places are forced to spend a lot of money on purchasing water as a 1,000-litre capacity fully-functional reverse osmosis plant at Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital is left unused for over two years, earlier allegedly due to a fight over claiming credit for the facility, and now due to decline of groundwater level after the city did not receive enough rains this year.

The RO plant unit was constructed in 2016 by a charitable trust in the hospital premises at the cost of Rs 14 lakh for providing drinking water to patients, attendees and even staff at the hospital. But, it was left unused allegedly after Health Minister C Vijaya Bhaskar expressed displeasure over a nongovernmental trust bagging the credit for setting up the much-needed facility.

However, later the minister reportedly told the hospital management to use the plant. But, then the hospital could not use it as the groundwater level declined, says the management. “Groundwater level declined and there is no water in the five borewells on the premises due to lack of rains,” said Dr P Vasanthamani, Dean of the hospital.

“Now we are entirely dependent on Corporation water. We are spending nearly Rs 2.5 lakh monthly on purchasing water to meet the hospital requirement. We are buying 15 to 20 lorries per day depending on the need. We cannot purchase water for the RO plant also. We are waiting for rains. If the groundwater level increases, we will use it,” she added.

“The minister gave consent to make the plant functional. He also told us to inaugurate it, but before we could do so, we started facing acute water shortage,” the dean added. Speaking to Express, a hospital staff said, “Small traders right outside the hospital premises are doing good water business. Hundreds of patients and attendees who come to the hospital from far-off places are forced to spend a lot of money on purchasing water. As people who come here are poor, officials should do something to solve the drinking water crisis in the hospital,” the staff added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp