Attention diversion tactic costs man three-sovereign gold, Rs 40,000 in cash in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a case of attention diversion, a 74-year-old man lost 3 sovereigns of gold rings and Rs 40,000 cash on Saturday. Police said, Kalyanasundaram (74), a resident of Shanthi apartment in Appu street, was walking on Nadu street on Saturday afternoon.

“A man who had followed the elderly man, stopped him to talk. He told Kalyanasundaram that he was from a non-governmental organisation that offers gold rings for elderly people. Convinced by the talks of the stranger, Kalyanasundaram agreed to go with the man to a place to register for the free gold ring. When he reached a place near R K Mutt road, the man had asked him to wait while he went inside and registered,” said a police officer.

The suspect also took his bag after Kalyanasundaram told him that all the identity cards were in it. After a few minutes since the suspect did not return, he realised that he was cheated and lodged a complaint at the Mylapore police station.

Police said the bag contained Rs 40,000 cash and all the identity cards including two ATM cards. The man also escaped with three gold rings. Mylapore police is investigating.

Man tries to immolate self after ‘false’ plaint

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man attempted to kill himself in front of Thiruverkadu police station on Saturday. Police said, Baskar who runs a scrap shop at Thiruverkadu came with a can of diesel and tried to immolate himself when police personnel stopped him.

Police said, “A complaint was lodged against Baskar by Antony, a grocery shop owner, who had bought a cycle from him. Antony lodged a complaint alleging that Baskar was selling stolen cycles” A complaint was filed at Thiruverkadu police station. Around 10 pm on Saturday Baskar came to the station and alleged it was a false complaint and police should not pursue the case.

Later, he tried to set himself ablaze in front of the station. He was rescued and was sent home, police said. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.

Dancer Gayathri booked for drunk driving

CHENNAI: Dancer Gayathri Raguram of Big Boss fame was booked by the Adyar police for drunk driving on Saturday midnight. Police said Gayathri Raguram (34), a resident of Nungambakkam, was returning after a party.

As she was found drunk driving during a vehicle check around 12.30 am, police booked her. She allegedly had an argument with the police.

She paid fine for drunk driving and police allowed her to go in an autorickshaw while a police personnel dropped her car at her residence.

Hoax bomb threat at hotel

CHENNAI: An anonymous bomb threat letter that arrived at a luxury hotel in Guindy was found to be a hoax on Saturday. According to the Guindy police, the staff of the hotel alerted them that a letter had arrived at the hotel on Saturday evening, claiming that a bomb had been placed inside the hotel and that it would explode anytime.

The police, in turn, alerted the bomb squad and sniffer dogs did a complete search throughout the hotel. After four hours of search, the letter was found to be a hoax, said the police. The Guindy police are making enquiries to identify the suspect. Further investigations are on.

Fire in plywood shop

CHENNAI: Plywood was destroyed in a fire at a shop at Kodungayiur on Saturday night. Two fire tenders doused the flames. Kodungaiyur police is investigating.