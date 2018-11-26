Chennai cop ties up with sex worker to extort men, booked

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police head constable has been booked after enquiries by Anna Nagar police pointed that he was extorting men in connivance with a sex worker. Senior police officers who conducted the enquiries said that they suspect head constable Parthiban, attached to the CMBT police station, was hand in glove with a sex worker operating near Choolaimedu and would suddenly barge in her house when she had invited men. "He would then threaten the men and extort money from them," said a senior police officer.

Police sources said the enquiries against the head Constable was started on Sunday night after they arrested a cab driver Viswanathan based on a harassment complaint of a woman. "She had informed the control room that a man contacted her over phone and threatened her. So we tracked and arrested Viswanathan based on the complaint. But during investigations, Viswanathan narrated that the woman was a sex worker whom he visited on Sunday night. When he was at her place, a head constable came in and extorted Rs 1,300 from him. He phoned the woman later in the night since he suspected that it was the woman who tipped off the constable," said a police officer probing the case.

A senior police officer said it was head constable Parthiban who advised the woman to lodge a complaint at the control room to put the cab driver in trouble. But when police grilled the woman, it was found that Parthiban had been regularly extorting men who visits the sex worker with her help.

Aminjikarai police have booked Parthiban and the woman on charges of extortion. Further investigations are on.