Home Cities Chennai

Leaky ceilings plague new blocks in Perumbakkam resettlement colony

Barely four months after Karlina and Bhaskar M moved into their ‘new’ house in Perumbakkam from their earlier settlement in Chintadripet, they noticed the ceiling leaking.

Published: 26th November 2018 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Barely five months after residents moved into their new houses in Perumbakkam the houses have already begun to leak. The residents are left with no basic amenities including lights and functional elevators. | (Martin Louis | EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Barely four months after Karlina and Bhaskar M moved into their ‘new’ house in Perumbakkam from their earlier settlement in Chintadripet, they noticed the ceiling leaking. Today, their living room is lined up with buckets, pots and rags to collect and soak up the dripping water. “It gets worse after the rains.

If it is in this condition now, I’m scared of how the houses are going to be in four to five years from now,” said Bhaskar, who works in a private company in Chintadripet. Authorities have begun to fill the ‘new’ blocks in Perumbakkam only in the last six months.

In many of these blocks, houses on floors up to the fourth or fifth ones only, out of the total seven floors, have been filled so far. However, residents, who are being moved here with promises of ‘new’ houses to live in, find their houses having patchy paint finishes, leaky ceilings and shoddy plumbing.

Many residents were resettled to Perumbakkam from various informal settlements across the city, having already lost their livelihoods while some, who have retained their earlier jobs, shell out a large part of their earnings for travelling to and fro. When Express visited blocks 138, 139 and 140 in Perumbakkam, residents showed the leaking vertical pipes outside the blocks.

“The stench from the leaking pipes travels through the windows to our houses,” said Anitha R, a resident of block 138. “We have to use the staircases since the elevators are not functional.

Without lights there, I’m scared of sending my daughters after dark even to buy vegetables,” said Sharmila K. When Express visited the stairways, broken switches and empty bulb sockets were found on all floors of block 138. These blocks have no functional elevators.

“All seven floors of our block have been filled. Still, the elevator is not made operational,” said Revathi (name changed), a resident of block 65.

“There are many elderly people on the top floors,” she added. Speaking on the need for immediate assessment of the condition of the buildings, Vanessa Peter of the Information and Resource Centre for Deprived Urban Communities said, “The government should immediately appoint an independent technical committee to assess the quality of both newly built houses and old ones. The quality of the occupied houses is also a major concern as the constant leakage has affected the quality of buildings.”

When contacted, a senior slum clearance board official said the vertical water lines were laid a long time ago in those buildings.

“Due to thermal expansion and the age, the pipes tend to leak. If there had been people occupying the blocks since the time of completion, the problem would not have been there. This problem is due to the people occupying the blocks now after a long time. The allotments were late,” he said, adding that there was a proposal to replace the pipes and it would be implemented soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp