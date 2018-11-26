Man loses his slippers, lodges complaint with Chennai police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old man lodged a complaint at the Tondiarpet police station because he allegedly lost his slippers worth Rs 800 on Sunday.

According to police, Rajesh Gupta, who runs a bearing shop in Parrys Corner, had gone to a private medical lab for blood test near Thiruvottiyur around 12 pm. When he returned from the lab, he found his slippers missing from the entrance.

Gupta has claimed that the slippers cost him Rs 800 and that he only bought it two days ago.

Police accepted the complaint and have made a CSR entry.

“Since the lab closed early yesterday we were not able to collect the CCTV footage”, said a police officer.