They are happy and they know it

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: What is common between the choco-preneur Srinath Balachandran and folk theatre artiste Vetri MV? Both decided to follow their heart. In the 44th edition of Bliss Catchers at Odyssey by Avis Viswanathan, we heard stories of two successful men who befriended failure, gave up their well-paying jobs and chose the tougher route. “I want to make people happy through chocolates,” said Srinath, a hotel management graduate. He could’ve been running an Indian restaurant with his friend in a French territory or taken up the offer from AR Rahman when he auditioned to sing for a track in the Bollywood film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. But, life had other plans. He is currently running Zuka, choco-la-te cafe in Puducherry and Chennai.

Srinath opened his first outlet in Puducherry in 2009. “The original plan was to help my friend set up an Indian restaurant in New Caledonia in France. Anything connected to chocolate was available there. The first thought was to bring the concept to India. I decided to train under master chocolatiers there and learned the art,” he said. He was the mind behind life-size Rajinikanth and Charlie Chaplin chocolate statues that were a rage on the Internet. He started the cafe with just three employees and now he has over 40 people working for him. “Despite the exotic flavours available in foreign markets, I hope to open an Indian chocolate stall in Puducherry. We have umpteen indigenous flavours to explore,” he said.

Vetri gave up his modelling and acting stint in a popular TV channel to learn local folk theatre art forms. His quest for meaning in life led him to Devarattam, Thappatam, Silambattam and Therukoothu. Determined to preserve the heritage and legacy of native forms of folk art, he joined Indianostrum in Puducherry, and learned different forms for two years. “Nobody could directly make it to the stage. We had to go through the process of outside theatre work, backstage work and then only get a chance to be a part of the main production. The salary was menial, the management is democratic and everybody is equal. Something pushed me and I followed. I don’t know where I’m going, but what I do, completes me,” said actor-director Vetri.

Vetri’s focus is to entertain the audience and keep the art forms alive. “Funding is a huge problem. The advantage of theatre is the direct interaction the actors get to have with the audience. We’ve had tribals who come running towards us after the performance. They embrace us and start crying. That’s the reward an artiste cherishes lifelong. They pay us whatever they have without us having to ask for it,” said Vetri.

Bliss Catchers will start a new series called Happiness Conversations from January 12, 2019.