Home Cities Chennai

They are happy and they know it

What is common between the choco-preneur Srinath Balachandran and folk theatre artiste Vetri MV? Both decided to follow their heart.

Published: 26th November 2018 10:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

(From left to right) Avis Viswanathan, folk theatre artiste Vetri MV and choco-preneur Srinath Balachandran at the 44th edition of Bliss Catchers Bobby Derin

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: What is common between the choco-preneur Srinath Balachandran and folk theatre artiste Vetri MV? Both decided to follow their heart. In the 44th edition of Bliss Catchers at Odyssey by Avis Viswanathan, we heard stories of two successful men who befriended failure, gave up their well-paying jobs and chose the tougher route. “I want to make people happy through chocolates,” said Srinath, a hotel management graduate. He could’ve been running an Indian restaurant with his friend in a French territory or taken up the offer from AR Rahman when he auditioned to sing for a track in the Bollywood film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. But, life had other plans. He is currently running Zuka, choco-la-te cafe in Puducherry and Chennai.

Srinath opened his first outlet in Puducherry in 2009. “The original plan was to help my friend set up an Indian restaurant in New Caledonia in France. Anything connected to chocolate was available there. The first thought was to bring the concept to India. I decided to train under master chocolatiers there and learned the art,” he said. He was the mind behind life-size Rajinikanth and Charlie Chaplin chocolate statues that were a rage on the Internet. He started the cafe with just three employees and now he has over 40 people working for him. “Despite the exotic flavours available in foreign markets, I hope to open an Indian chocolate stall in Puducherry. We have umpteen indigenous flavours to explore,” he said. 

Vetri gave up his modelling and acting stint in a popular TV channel to learn local folk theatre art forms. His quest for meaning in life led him to Devarattam, Thappatam, Silambattam and Therukoothu. Determined to preserve the heritage and legacy of native forms of folk art, he joined Indianostrum in Puducherry, and learned different forms for two years. “Nobody could directly make it to the stage. We had to go through the process of outside theatre work, backstage work and then only get a chance to be a part of the main production. The salary was menial, the management is democratic and everybody is equal. Something pushed me and I followed. I don’t know where I’m going, but what I do, completes me,” said actor-director Vetri.

Vetri’s focus is to entertain the audience and keep the art forms alive. “Funding is a huge problem. The advantage of theatre is the direct interaction the actors get to have with the audience. We’ve had tribals who come running towards us after the performance. They embrace us and start crying. That’s the reward an artiste cherishes lifelong. They pay us whatever they have without us having to ask for it,” said Vetri.
Bliss Catchers will start a new series called Happiness Conversations from January 12, 2019. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp