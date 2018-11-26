‘Vacancy reserve’ for cop who pushed colleague off bike

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Traffic police inspector Ravichandran, who was found pushing down his subordinate Dharmaraja from a running motorbike amidst busy traffic in a recent viral CCTV footage, has been transferred and placed under ‘vacancy reserve’.

Meanwhile, constable Dharmaraja’s wife has lodged a police complaint seeking to book inspector Ravichandran under the attempt-to-murder charge. She, and a few of Dharmaraja’s colleagues told Express that Ravichandran stage-managed the entire sequence on November 21 and even made Dharmaraja consume liquor by stealthily mixing it with water to ensure he faced departmental action. All just because he had bypassed Ravichandran and complained to a senior officer over the official wireless communication network that he was denied leave even to attend the 16th day ceremony of his deceased mother.

“He was really frustrated that he could not attend the 16th day ceremony of his deceased mother since leave was denied. It could be a mistake that he shared his grief through the walkie-talkie. But it was inhuman to push him down on the road like that and was treated like a criminal,” D Sridevi, Dharmaraja’s wife, told Express. She said when he was not in clear sense after falling from the bike, he was given water in which some substance was apparently mixed. “They had taken him to different hospitals to get a certificate that he was drunk. After three of the hospitals refused to issue a certificate, they finally got it from a fourth hospital,” she said.

Another personnel in the Teynampet’s traffic wing told Express that on November 21 Dharmaraja was on traffic regulation duty at Teynampet and left home only after he was instructed that he can leave home. “A senior police officer was on line in the wireless communication network and Dharmaraja told the officer that he was denied leave even to attend the 16th day final rites. After this, another personnel was assigned to replace him and he was told to return home,” Dharmaraja’s colleague told Express. He said Dharmaraja was not drunk on that day when he was on duty.

It was when Dharmaraja was headed home in his motorbike that inspector Ravichandran is believed to have pushed him down in the middle of the road and later Dharmaraja was placed under suspension on the charge of being drunk on duty.

When contacted by Express, Ravichandran denied the charge. “I did not manipulate the medical certificate and all policemen know that Dharmaraja was often drunk while on duty and had received many warnings,” he said. Asked why he pushed Dharmaraja down from the running vehicle, he said, “He was trying to escape from me since I know he was drunk. So my intention was only to catch him. It was a small mistake and since the video has gone viral now, everyone is blaming me now,” he said. However, he did not explain why he instead did not go to the spot where Dharmaraja was posted and caught him there since he said he was already aware that Dharmaraja was drunk.

A senior police officer said Dharmaraja was suspended from duty since he was found drunk while on duty several times earlier too. “What the inspector did was wrong. We will take action after an enquiry,” the officer said, replying to a question why Ravichandran was not suspended or why no FIR was filed against him.