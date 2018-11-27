A carnival for mommy and kids

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI : InspirED Moms, a platform for new moms to learn all about motherhood, pursue their passion, share their parenting and entrepreneurial journey has been the talk of the town for various reasons — for curating events on a multitude of themes, including child sexual abuse awareness, bringing a fresh and holistic approach to parenting and so on.

Antara Pandit (Left) and Moena Memon

The platform, headed by two mompreneurs, Antara Pandit and Moena Memon is marching towards its next event, a festive edition carnival to ring in the December festivities.

“Every year, we see that there isn’t much happening when it comes to the December season in Chennai. This was an observation. So, we thought we need a carnival of sorts, where children can go around, decorate trees, sing carols, dance, indulge in art and crafts...we wanted to fill this gap and that’s when the concept to host a carnival came to us,” says Moena.

From live entertainment, food, shopping and activities for parents and children, the carnival will have the whole package. “Since this is a family event, we wanted to provide the visitors with everything under the roof and make it holistic,” says Antara.

Posh Nosh, Sweet Talk, Wholesome Rhapsody, The Mumum Co, Slurrp Farm, Gempetit, Skola Toys and Sun Smart Foundation will also be part of the event. “We have several mompreneurs from the city and from across the country putting up stalls. They are all passionate about parenting.

There will be a total of 26 stalls in the event and we are estimating a footfall of about 1,000 to 1,200 people,” she says. The entry is free for the carnival. “We want to give maximum access to people in the city, and ensure that everyone can afford to visit the carnival. There’s going to be something for everyone at the event. We are also planning to make this an annual edition,” says Moena. (The InspirED Moms Festive Edition will be held on December 2 at Hyatt Regency from 11 am to 7 pm)