Australian Border Force trains Indian security agencies’ officers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India and Australia have stepped up mutual co-operation and have now taken it to the next level of military training in addition to economic and political relations.

The Vessel Search Training by the Mobile Training Team of the Australian Border Force is conducting training for Indian Coast Guard officers and personnel, customs officers, Coastal Security Group officers of State Police and Senior Intelligence officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Chennai.

Inspector General S Paramesh, TM, Commander, Coast Guard Region (East), Susan Grace, Australian Consul General, Chennai, and Tim Sheppard, Counsellor, Australian Border Force, Delhi, took part in the inaugural session.