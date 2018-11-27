Changing  flavours of kitchen  gardens

Mayukhini Pande By

CHENNAI : Once the quintessential members of an Indian kitchen garden were chillies, coriander and curry leaves. Parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme were familiar only as lyrics of a Simon and Garfunkel hit. However, the rising class of well-travelled urban professionals with an acquired global palate is looking to grow flavours beyond the ordinary. Are modern kitchen gardens beginning to smell different? Here’s a look at some incipient trends.

Kitchen experiments

Urban professionals who begin to take interest in having some sort of a kitchen garden are often those interested in cooking, not as a survival skill, but as a form of creative activity. Saikat, an industrial designer, grows herbs like basil and thyme in his balcony because he loves trying out Italian dishes.

Aruna, an educationist, likes to grow various kinds of mints and lemongrass, to experiment with different flavours of herbal teas. They prefer to grow exotic herbs since these ingredients are harder to source than staples like curry leaves, which can be easily bought. New-age kitchen gardens are turning out to be less about growing everyday essentials and more about making weekend cooking special.

Culinary herbs

These observations seem to be supported by market trends. According to industry estimates, the market for culinary herbs is growing at a fast pace of 20-25% a year. While most of this demand is led by specialty restaurants, it seems to have a trickle down effect on individual households with high disposable incomes and international exposure. In response, gourmet stores in metros are beginning to sell potted herb plants, most popular among which are Basil, Oregano and Rosemary. However, their inventory management can be challenging and supply not always consistent, which is one of the reasons why we haven’t seen them scaling up to potential yet.

hydroponics

Besides their flavours, another allure of growing herbs and exotic greens, especially for millennials, is the cool new ways of growing them. Foremost among them is hydroponics — growing plants without soil in nutrient-rich water — a time-saving, mess-free solution for chic modular kitchens. If online videos, including an Ikea video that went viral a few months ago, are any indication, the most popular choice of plants to grow hydroponically are herbs like Basil and salad greens like Lettuce.

what to grow

Often newbies fail at growing exotic herbs not necessarily because they are harder to grow, but because we don’t understand their original habitat and ways to recreate it in our own kitchen sills. For instance, oregano grows in dry, mediterranean grasslands, so will tolerate dry to moist soil much better than overwatering. Celery, on the other hand, grows wildly in marshy, coastal soils, and can have a better appetite for water. When in doubt, just ask — what’s your herb’s native?

