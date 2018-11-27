Home Cities Chennai

CMRL installs solar rooftop at two more stations

The plant is expected to generate around 1,51,200 units per month and save around `69.5 lakh per year for CMRL.

Published: 27th November 2018 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : To achieve energy security and promote the use of green energy, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has installed a 1,120KWp solar rooftop at two elevated Metro stations, Alandur and St Thomas Mount, and in the ground areas of Koyambedu station. Energy generated through these plants will be used for technical demands.

The plant is expected to generate around 1,51,200 units per month and save around `69.5 lakh per year for CMRL. “These solar plant projects were executed under Zero Capital Investment by CMRL and based on the model under Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Scheme on monthly tariff basis payment,” said an official release from CMRL.

Another 4.6 MW will be added to the existing solar capacity of 3 MW which is expected to be completed by end of this year. A month ago, CMRL had installed 103 KW solar photovoltaic systems in the ancillary buildings of four underground Metro stations of Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar Tower, Anna Nagar East and Shenoy Nagar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp