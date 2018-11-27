CMRL installs solar rooftop at two more stations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : To achieve energy security and promote the use of green energy, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has installed a 1,120KWp solar rooftop at two elevated Metro stations, Alandur and St Thomas Mount, and in the ground areas of Koyambedu station. Energy generated through these plants will be used for technical demands.

The plant is expected to generate around 1,51,200 units per month and save around `69.5 lakh per year for CMRL. “These solar plant projects were executed under Zero Capital Investment by CMRL and based on the model under Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) Scheme on monthly tariff basis payment,” said an official release from CMRL.

Another 4.6 MW will be added to the existing solar capacity of 3 MW which is expected to be completed by end of this year. A month ago, CMRL had installed 103 KW solar photovoltaic systems in the ancillary buildings of four underground Metro stations of Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar Tower, Anna Nagar East and Shenoy Nagar.