Divine splendour in art 

CHENNAI : An overpowering presence of red, hues of yellow, orange and green, geometric patterns and lines, possible easter eggs in abstract imagery are what instantly strike us, as we walk through renowned colourist and sculptor Sujata Bajaj’s artworks on display at Park Hyatt. The global artist was in the city for the launch of her solo exhibition, a series based on Ganapathi, and a coffee table book, ‘Sujata Bajaj: Ganapthi’. The exhibition, until February 24, is curated by Gallery Veda in association with Park Hyatt.

“The form of Ganesha is not religious to me. It is an extremely artistic and creative form. The form can be presented in several ways and every representation is unique. You can present Ganesha’s form in just one line or in 100 lines. Being an artist, this explorative freedom, and artistic process is special,” shares Sujata who lives between Paris, India and Dubai.

As we trace back her connection with the elephant god, she says, “In the 1980s, I met with an accident and I was badly hurt. The doctor advised me to not move for almost six weeks. I was confined within four walls, and decided to do something about it.”

She asked for a few papers, a pen and started sketching. “One side of the paper had text. I started sketching on the blank side and my first drawing was Ganesha and my last one too! I had done over a 100 sketches in those six weeks,” recalls the abstract colourist who has all the sketches preserved as part of her private collection.

She intersperses her artworks with symbols, lines and Sanskrit verses. More often than not, when Sujata paints or sculpts, she enters a bubble. “I am in a meditative state. Sometimes, by the end of the process, I even question myself if I created it. The thought process is very intrinsic,” she shares.

Sujata never planned on exhibiting her Ganesha series until 2008, when an eminent collector, Shripal Morakhia, visited her studio in Paris. “Whenever artist SH Raza saw my sketches, he used to say that they were inspiring and one day, I will have to show it to the world. But, I never thought about it. When Sripal visited me, he offered to buy all the Ganapathi sketches. But, I never planned on selling them. In fact, the sketches were too personal, something I did for myself. So, I refused to sell them,” she narrates.

After persuasion, Sujata decided to make a new body of work of Ganesha’s and that’s when the Ganapathi series was born. Ten years later, the artist is as excited as she was about exploring Ganesha in different forms. For instance, one can find a sculpture of Ganesha alongside an etched collage set; line drawings interspersed with geometric forms, circles symbolising life, can also be found. “For most of my life, I have associated myself with Ganesha and he has been a part of my whole journey. He’s a symbol of positivity,” she says.

All of Sujata’s artworks are open for interpretation. “To me, art is equal love. If you don’t feel and connect with an artwork, how will you understand it? So, I let the viewers soak in my art and interpret it accordingly,” she shares. The artist was born in a family of Gandhians who wore nothing but handspun white clothes. While Sujata loves vibrant colours. “I am a colourist in every aspect. I live and eat colours. That’s the intensity of my equation with colours,” says Sujata, a promoter of handlooms.

But, her take on colourist is quite interesting. It took us back to a 1990 interview, where Sujatha asserted that she believes black-and-white is beyond the greyscale. “To me, black and white are as powerful as the rest of the colours. Some artworks might be sombre, yet impactful because of B&W,” she explains.Sujata’s last visit to Chennai was in the late 80s. “I was here for a solo show in Sarala’s Art Centre in 1986. The late MS Subbulakshmi inaugurated it. Post that, I visited the city a couple of times. But, this is my first visit to the city after it became Chennai,” she smiles.