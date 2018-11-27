Elderly couple killed by robbers in Chennai, 40 sovereigns of gold looted from house

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An elderly couple living alone in the city's outskrits near Avadi was found killed in their house on Tuesday. Police have recovered an iron rod with blood strains using which the assailant is believed to have killed the couple when they were sleeping in their bedroon on Monday night. A servant recently hired by the couple, who used to stay in a portion of the house, was also missing on Tuesday and police suspect he could have escaped with gold jewelleries and cash from the house.

Jegadeesan, 68, and Vishalini, 61, both retired staff of a government press in Chennai, were staying in a secluded house at Ayyappa Main Road, Sekkadu at Avadi. Jegadeesan had two sons from his first marriage, who would only occasionally visit the elderly couple.

The murder of the couple came to light around 8 am on Tuesday when Chandrasekar, a carpenter working in the house, reached the house and found a miss that the couple were unusually not yet awake. "I opened the door and called them. Since none came out, I went up to the hall and found blood drops. Since the servant was also missing, I grew very suspicous and phoned Jegadeesan's younger brother Gopinath, who lives near by," Chandrasekar told Express.

When Gopinath went inside the bedroom, he found the couple lying dead with blood spilled everywhere. An iron rod with blood stains was later found in the backyard by the police.

"Things were found scatter in another bedroom and I realised that they were killed by someone who wanted to loot valuables from the house. The servant recently joined for work was also missing and his

motorbike was also not there," said Gopinath, who had informed police about the incident. A pet dog of the house was also found injured.

Police said the servant had joined work only 15 days ago. The couple changed the old servants because of some issues with them and recently engaged a new person to help them with household chores.

Priyesh Kumar, the eldest son of Jegadeesan, had last met his father in March. “We were not in constant touch with him. But he would phone use occasionally. He built this house six years ago and since then had

engaged many servants," he said.

A police officer said, "We had asked him to install CCTV camera around the house since it is located in an isolated spot surrounded only by agricultural fields , but he refused.”

A sniffer dog trailed upto the Avadi railway station. Police said the valuables missing in the house is not yet ascertained.

Police have formed five special teams to investigate the case.