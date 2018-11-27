Essay contest for college students

By Express News Service

ISO-Social Services Organization will conduct a Tamil essay writing contest for college students. Chief advocate AS Bilal will conduct the contest. The topic is ‘Who are the main freedom fighters of India? What was the role of the fighters?’.

The essay should not be more than ten pages, and it must be submitted on or before December 25, 2018. The winner will receive `25,000. Students must include their name, address, phone numbers, photocopy of the college ID card and details of their parents’ job. It should be sent through courier or registered post to AS Bilal, Advocate, 66, Nainiappan Street, second floor, Mannady, Chennai-600001.

For details visit: www.facebook.com/lawteamsb