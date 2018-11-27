Home Cities Chennai

Ex-Dinamani Editor, epigraphist Iravatham Mahadevan no more

'The Indus Scripts: Text, Concordance and Tables' published in 1977 is considered as Mahadevan's magnum opus and continues to be the definitive text on the subject.

Published: 27th November 2018 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Iravatham Mahadevan

Pranab Mukherjee honours Former Dinamani Editor Iravatham Mahadevan with Vishwanath Kashinath Rajwade award for his life long service and contribution to India. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Chennai: Padma Shri award-winner and former Dinamani editor Iravatham Mahadevan passed away
in his Chennai residence on Monday morning, following a brief illness. The 88-year-old scholar, best known for his pioneering work on Indus Valley and Tamil-Brahmi scripts, is survived by his son and grandchildren. 

Mahadevan, who was born in 1930 at Manachanallur near Tiruchy, began his career as a civil servant in 1954. His 26 years of service even included a stint as assistant financial advisor in the Union
Ministry of Commerce and Industry. While he voluntarily hung his boots in 1980 to concentrate on research and academics, Mahadevan's interest in epigraphy and early inscriptions began almost two decades earlier.

His first work on Tamil-Brahmi scripts was published in 1966. However, 'The Indus Scripts: Text, Concordance and Tables' published in 1977 is considered as his magnum opus and continues to be the
definitive text on the subject.

At a time where the Dravidian-Aryan dichotomy was a burning issue, Mahadevan will be remembered for his novel hypothesis in an interview to the Harappa.com in 1998. "The modern speakers of the
Dravidian languages are the result of millennia-long intermixture of races. There are no Aryans in India, nor are there any Dravidians," he said, adding "You couldn't racially separate any element of the Indian populus. "

Iravatham Mahadevan's demise has evoked reactions from across the political spectrum. In a statement, Chief Minister 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami remembered him as an honest IAS officer. "He revealed the
relationship between the Indus Valley script and the Dravidian language family," Palaniswami said, expressing his condolences to Mahadevan's family.

While Opposition Leader and DMK president M K Stalin remembered how former CM M Karunanidhi had praised Mahadevan's work while speaking at the World Tamil Classical Language Conference in 2010, PMK founder S Ramadoss and CPI (M) State secretary K Balakrishnan said Mahadevan's demise would be an irreparable loss for Tamil and epigraphy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iravatham Mahadevan Indus Valley

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp