Faulty signals in Chennai and neighbouring zones raise rail safety concerns

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three incidents of trains being cleared for operation by faulty signals in Chennai and other two stations in the neighbouring zones in the last three weeks have raised safety concerns of train passengers and raised questions over the vulnerability of signalling system adopted by the Railways.

On November 21, the Chennai-Mangaluru Mail was cleared at home signal (reception signal) at the Basin Bridge station to run at maximum speed at the straight line.

While approaching the signal, the loco pilot of the train noticed that the track route was set for diversion towards the track on platform No. 5, which is used for operating trains in the Gummidipundi-Gudur section, as against the original route of Tiruvallur-Arakkonam section. Soon, the train was stopped and the station master and signal control cabins were alerted.

Subsequently, the train was allowed to pass after changing the route diversion. There were about 2,000 passengers on board when the incident happened.

“If the trains are allowed to pass at maximum speed on the track set for diversion, it may lead to derailment or accident which ultimately would endanger the lives of passengers. However, the inter-locking signal faults are considered as routine by the Railways which has not treated it as dangerous as jumping the red signal,” said V Balachandran, zonal president of the All India Loco Running Staff Association.

Similarly, on November 21, the home signal at the Hebbal station in the Bangalore division of the South Western Railway cleared green for the Yashwanthpur-Howrah Express, while a level-crossing gate located within the station remained open.

While charging the faulty signals for endangering passengers’ lives, a section of rail passengers also raised suspicions over the accidents that happened in the past due to signal errors.

K Baskar, a member of divisional rail users consultative committee, Chennai, recalled that on May 5, 2016, a local train was hit by a locomotive of the Thiruvananthapuram Mail, in which seven passengers were injured. “The loco pilot claimed the signal was green. However, railway officials rejected his explanation and claimed that electronic inter-locking signalling system will turn red if track change is permitted on the track,” he added.

In the past, as and when the track change-over of train posed the risk of accidents, the Railways eliminated the track changes. In 2016, the Chennai-Tirupati fast local train was erroneously diverted to track 5 towards the Chennai-Gudur track. Since then, all fast locals are being operated in slow line up to Villivakkam.

Balachandran added, “Data logger maintained by the signalling department captures signal failure accurately. But, the loco pilots have no access to decode the loggers.”

When contacted, a senior railway official said the inter-locking signal failure may be probably caused due to human interference, otherwise it is a fool-proof system.

Data assessment

November 21

The Chennai-Mangaluru Mail was cleared green at home signal at Basin Bridge but track route was set for diversion.

At Hebbal station in the Bangalore division of SWR, green signal was given for the Yashwanthpur-Howrah Express. But a level-crossing gate located within the station remained open.

November 15

At Venkatachalam station in the Vijayawada division, the reception signal cleared green with routing for diversion for loopline for Chennai-Nellore MEMU. The train was stopped by motorman before the signal.

In a 2016 accident at Pattabiram, the loco pilot claimed that he was given green signal, but railways claimed that inter-locking signalling system was fool-proof.

After the Chennai-Tirupati fast local was diverted towards Gudur section in 2016, locals are run in a slow line up to Villivakkam.

18 pairs of locals to the Pattabiram Military Siding stations are being operated despite having a crossover of five tracks.