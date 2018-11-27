Honouring craft activists and artisans

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Crafts Council of India, a NGO which works for the sustainable development and growth of India’s handicrafts and craft artisans, has been holding Kamala Awards since 2000 in the memory of CCI’s founder Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay to honour and recognise craft activists and hereditary craft artisans for their work.

The five categories under which the Kamala Awards are given are: Category A — Kamala Award for ‘Excellence in Craftsmanship’: It recognises the proficiency of skill achieved in his/her traditional craft. Category B — Shanta Prasad Award for ‘Excellence in Handloom Weaving’: This award has been instituted in memory of late Shanta Prasad, CCI member, by her family.

Category C — Kamala Award for ‘Contribution to Crafts’: This honours a senior artisan for his/her contribution towards development of traditional craft and training of younger people.Category D — ‘Young Artisan’ Award: This award honours an artisan who is below 30 years of age and has shown exceptional craftsmanship.

Category E — Kamala ‘Samman’: It recognises and honours a senior person whose dedicated work in the field has benefitted craft communities.Applications are open for categories A, B, C and D.

Every application should include a photograph and bio-data of the candidate, profile prepared by state councils/NGO/DCH endorsing an application, and photographs of the craft.

The form should be filled and sent to CCI Head Office (The Crafts Council of India (KAMALA AWARDS 2019) GF, Temple Trees, 37, Venkatanarayana Road, T Nagar, Chennai – 600017, Tel: 044-24341456) before January 31, 2019. For details visit: www.craftscouncilofindia.org/event/application-kamala-awards-2019/