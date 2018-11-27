Home Cities Chennai

Let’s Chaat

In 2005, Hemant Kumar started his chaat shop, Hemant Kitchen, after following his interest in food and hospitality.

Published: 27th November 2018 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By KV NAVYA and ROCHANA MOHAN
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Hemant Chaat
In 2005, Hemant Kumar started his chaat shop, Hemant Kitchen, after following his interest in food and hospitality. Located on Jeremiah Road in Vepery, Hemant Kitchen prepares chaat items like pav bhaji, pani puri, cheese masala puri and tawa pulav. Hemant decided to introduce these items after he realised that there was an untapped demand for chaat. His head chef, who has been delighting the customers for 35 years, makes the dishes in traditional and authentic Marwadi style. And it is pocket-friendly, too. 
 Open: 11 am to 9 pm
 Cost: Ranges from `20 to `100 
 For details, call: 42175096

Hot and Chill
Along with his cousin Dipin Parikh, 34-year-old Rajesh Gulecha runs Hot and Chill, a chaat shop on Vepery High Road. In 2004, Parikh began preparing food in his house and transporting it to Hot and Chill for sales. Items such as muruku sandwich, chinese bhel, and falooda are his bestsellers, along with bhel puri, pani puri and katori chaat. They have two other branches in Perungudi and on the OMR. 
 Open: 11.30 am to 11 pm
 Cost: Ranges from `45 to `65
 For details, call: 9840423124 or 9500074796

Rotiwala Chaat
The jewel among chaat shops at Adyar in Shastri Nagar, first avenue, this all-in-one chaat shop offers lip-smacking combos at affordable prices. It was started by Surendar Singh from Bihar in 2001 when he felt the urge to eat home food in Chennai. Pav bhaji and vada pav are the shop’s specialities. Other than chaats, the place also offers a variety of rotis and parathas. It is a must-visit if you are not in the mood for grandiose or a up-scale ambiance, but just want to be alone and enjoy 
your chaat. 
 Open: 11 am to 10 pm
 Cost: Ranges between `25 and `110 
  For details, call: 8825448076

Sri Vaishnavaa’s Chaat Shop
In 2000, while studying B Com in DG Vaishnav College, Guna Raja spent his evening on Ormes Road, Kilpauk, preparing and selling chaat. With the support and input from his friends and family, he has now expanded his store to include Vaishnavas Thathu Idli Shop, and offers a variety of chaat items such as muruku sandwhich, masala puri, pani puri and chutney sandwich. The 38-year-old Salem native has 22 people working under him, and prepares items to fit the Chennai palate, by using spices that are more familiar to the city.

 Open: 11 am 
to 11 pm
 Cost: Ranges from 
`20 to `90
 For details, call: 9840298419

Nungambakkam 
Chaat Corner
Located on Nungambakkam High Road, the Chaat Corner offers one of the best Kolkata-style pani puri, papri chaat and churmur chaat in the city. Started by Yash Mittal as a small pani puri shop outside Rangoli Saree House in 2000, it now attracts so much crowd that it made the sari shop popular. In fact, locals know it as Rangoli Chaat Shop with branches — T Nagar and Kilpauk. 
 Open: 3 pm to 10 pm 
 Cost: Ranges between `50 and `100
 For details, call: 28223210

