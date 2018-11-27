Home Cities Chennai

Circular rings in cell phone ban for cops on security

Even officers from the rank of Sub-Inspector will be allowed to use phones, only for official work while on important duties. 

Mobile phone

Image used for representational purpose only

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police constables and head constables will be not allowed to use cell phones while on bandobast and other security duties, according to a recent circular issued by Director-General of Police T K Rajendran. Even officers from the rank of Sub-Inspector will be allowed to use phones, only for official work while on important duties. 

The circular says cell phone distracts cops on security duty and frequent use of the gadget hinders their work. A memorandum was issued by the DGP to all unit officers across the state, instructing them to ensure that cell phones are used only by officers above the rank of Sub-Inspector while on important duty and that too, they should use the communication devices, only for official purpose.

“Cell phones should not be used by cops in other ranks during important duties such as law and order, VVIP bandobust, temple and festival security works.  The unit officers concerned may decide on timings and specific places where the use of cell phones is to be controlled or be barred, depending on the situation, and incorporate the instructions in the bandobust scheme itself,” adds the circular, which was instructed to be passed down the line. However, some cops felt it was not right.

