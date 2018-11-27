Home Cities Chennai

More than 35 sacks of shredded De-Mon currency notes found near Retteri lake

More than 35 sacks of shredded demonetised currency notes were found along with garbage near the Retteri lake adjoining the Madhavaram flyover on Monday morning.

Shredded demonetised notes found near Retteri on Monday. | (P Jawahar | EPS)

The vast empty ground in between the Madhavaram flyover and Retteri lake has long been used by local residents to dump waste.

“On Monday morning, the control room got a message over phone that a person, who had gone there to dump waste, found huge bundles and pieces of shredded papers and on a close look, discovered Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 demonetised currencies,” said a police officer.

There were some sacks in which the shredded notes were found and the rest were scattered for over 100 metres, said the police. The Madhavaram police took the sacks to the station.

The police said the papers were a little wet, indicating that they were dumped at night. They also said it might be impossible to calculate the exact amount.

“We suspect that a person had hidden the money waiting for things to ease down a little or it could be hawala money which was recovered from the suspects and later shredded,” said a police officer. Further investigations are on.

It is to be recalled that on May 18, 2017, Rs 45-crore worth demonetised notes were seized from a businessman’s residence at Choolaimedu and on June 13, 2017, Rs two-crore worth demonetised notes were recovered by the Intelligence Bureau from a lawyer’s car.

  • Navneet Bhatnagar
    And then Congress says that demonetisation was a failure. Obviously guys like the ones who could not camouflage their ill-gotten wealth are the ones
    3 days ago reply
