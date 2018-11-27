Home Cities Chennai

MTC website comes to a screeching halt  

The website of the Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (MTC) which hundreds of commuters depend on daily has been receiving a lot of flak.

Published: 27th November 2018 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

By KV Navya 
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The website of the Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (MTC) which hundreds of commuters depend on daily has been receiving a lot of flak. Commuters complain about its primitive design is not user-friendly and displaying of erroneous information about the buses. Now, the website has been under construction for over a month. MTC also invested in a facility like GPS to reflect actual bus operations, but has failed to provide such real-time information for almost a decade now.

“One of the biggest problems for commuters is that they are unaware of the timings of the buses and also, the bus numbers. With tardy public information booths in most of the bus terminals and the website not working, we are forced to opt for other modes of transport,” said K Venugopalan from Thiruvanmiyur.

The government, this year, announced that by early 2019, commuters in Chennai will get a mobile application that will tell them when the next MTC bus will halt at their location. But, till then it seems like the hardship will continue.

Even before the website was shut for construction, there were many errors in it. MTC operates ordinary, express, deluxe, volvo and small buses of which small bus route numbers are prefixed with the letter ‘S’. But, the database of the website is errant as most of the regular routes are also prefixed with ‘S’, thereby confusing commuters.

“About 50 buses are wrongly prefixed with ‘S’.  For example, the regular bus route 47A from Besant Nagar to ICF is mentioned as S47A and the regular route 7E is prefixed as S07E from Broadway to Ambattur Estate,” said Murali Krishna from Ambattur.Also, the fares mentioned in the website according to stages (price as per kilometres) are not followed in all the buses, and so even this is confusing. 

Another major issue is the bus timings. Karthik Kumar, a resident of T Nagar said, “It must be more than five years since the website had any changes. With changed road patterns due to ongoing Metro construction and increased traffic, the timings are at least 30 minutes more than what is mentioned in the website.”When contacted, an official from MTC said the website will be ready in ten days and that the changes will be taken into account.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp