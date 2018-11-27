Nymeria and Ghost love to talk & cuddle

Keshav Dhanraj By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : I have two Siberian Huskies named Ghost (male) and Nymeria (female). They are a year old now. From the time I was a little boy, I always had a soft spot for huskies. I already knew almost everything about them. So I decided to buy two of them when my friend’s friend had a litter. Huskies need a lot of mental and physical stimulation. So having two dogs around was the best decision for them. They can always have each other to play and chill with even if we are not around.

They were only a couple of months old when I got them. They were at their chewing phase in which they would bite and ruin everything. They had to be potty trained too. This is also a critical age where you should watch their food intake and sleep pattern. They need to be taken to the vet regularly to get their shots on time. I had months of sleepless nights trying to correct them before any bad behaviour became permanent. It is important to catch them in the act so you can correct them with clarity.

Training and grooming your dog is really important to build trust and a connection. It usually takes me a whole day to groom them. Keeping their thick coat wet while using shampoo and conditioner is really hard. Blow drying them can take up to an hour. Their fur needs three brushings. The challenge is to make this a fun and happy experience for them.

My puppies are adorable. I love almost everything about them. They are like babies. They are always on my mind. No matter what I do and where I am, they are always my top priority. Walking in to my house every day is a blessing. Being welcomed home by these lovely angels is something I look forward to every day. I love every moment with them. Nymeria loves to talk. We talk to her every now and then. She responds by trying to imitate the noises we make. This is always adorable to watch.

Taking them for drives, walks, runs, to the beach etc are all really fun and happy moments. Ghost loves to cuddle. He just comes and plonks his big head on my lap and falls asleep. I love the way they cuddle with me. However, I am trying to correct their habit of jumping with excitement when they see someone. Being big and strong dogs, they can end up hurting someone who can’t handle them. It will take time but they will understand it gradually.(Keshav Dhanraj is a drummer with the band SANAM. The band has

5 million subscribers on YouTube)