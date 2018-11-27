On Law Day, advocates felicitated for serving the Bar for 50 years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of Law Day celebrations, 14 advocates, including senior advocate P H Pandian, who have completed 50 years of service with the Bar, were felicitated by the members of the Madras Bar Association on Monday. Chief Justice V K Tahilramani, presented the certificates recognising their services in the Bar.

The 14 recipients included former Advocate-General A L Somayaji and former MBA chief M Venkatachalapathy.

Pandian, who became a member of the Madras Bar Association in 1977, received the lifetime achievement award from the Madras High Court Advocate Association in 2015. He had appeared for several high-profile cases including that of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa when she was arrested and moved bail at the time of remand, at Justice A Ramamurthy’s house. He had also appeared in several criminal and constitutional matters in the High Court and Human Rights and Public Interest cases in the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the Chief Justice administered the Law Day oath. Justices Vineet Kothari, S Manikumar, C T Selvam, N Kirubakaran, M M Sundresh, K Ravichandrabaabu, S Vaidyanathan, V Bharathidasan, M V Muralidharan, V Parthiban, R Suresh Kumar, M S Ramesh and P Pugalendhi also participated in the function. The event was organised by MBA president and Advocate-General Vijay Narayan and secretary V K Kamalanathan.

At a separate function organised by the Women Lawyers’ Association (WLA), Justice S Ramathilagam delivered the Law Day lecture.