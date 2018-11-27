Home Cities Chennai

On Law Day, advocates felicitated for serving the Bar for 50 years

The 14 recipients included former Advocate-General A L Somayaji and former MBA chief M Venkatachalapathy.

Published: 27th November 2018 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice V K Tahilramani presenting a certificate to senior advocate P H Pandian for completing 50 years of service with the Madras Bar Association, in Chennai on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of Law Day celebrations, 14 advocates, including senior advocate P H Pandian, who have completed 50 years of service with the Bar, were felicitated by the members of the Madras Bar Association on Monday. Chief Justice V K Tahilramani, presented the certificates recognising their services in the Bar.

The 14 recipients included former Advocate-General A L Somayaji and former MBA chief M Venkatachalapathy.

Pandian, who became a member of the Madras Bar Association in 1977, received the lifetime achievement award from the Madras High Court Advocate Association in 2015. He had appeared for several high-profile cases including that of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa when she was arrested and moved bail at the time of remand, at Justice A Ramamurthy’s house. He had also appeared in several criminal and constitutional matters in the High Court and Human Rights and Public Interest cases in the Supreme Court. 

Earlier, the Chief Justice administered the Law Day oath. Justices Vineet Kothari, S Manikumar, C T Selvam, N Kirubakaran, M M Sundresh, K Ravichandrabaabu, S Vaidyanathan, V Bharathidasan, M V Muralidharan, V Parthiban, R Suresh Kumar, M S Ramesh and P Pugalendhi also participated in the function. The event was  organised by MBA president and Advocate-General Vijay Narayan and secretary V K Kamalanathan.

At a separate function organised by the Women Lawyers’ Association (WLA), Justice S Ramathilagam delivered the Law Day lecture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp