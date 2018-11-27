Idol theft case: Order on TVS group chairman Venu Srinivasan's bail petition reserved

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday heard TVS group chairman Venu Srinivasan’s plea seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the alleged idol theft case. No objection was raised against the bail plea of Venu Srinivasan, however, the High Court has reserved its orders.

Officials of HR&CE, including State Chief Sthapathy Muthiah, too moved the court seeking anticipatory bail.

The bench of Justices R Mahadevan and P D Audikesavalu recorded the submissions of Idol Wing IG Pon Manickavel and Special Government Pleader M Maharaja.

Manickavel alleged that there were serious allegations against an official of the HR&CE and the identity could not be revealed.

Meanwhile, the court also directed the State government to not take any decision with regard to the ongoing inquiry into the idol theft cases or transfer of the officials involved in the investigations.

The two-member bench told Additional Public Prosecutor Ayyappa Raj and Special Government Pleader M Maharaja to intimate the government to place all materials before this court before taking any such decisions.