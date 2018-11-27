Home Cities Chennai

Idol theft case: Order on TVS group chairman Venu Srinivasan's bail petition reserved

The Madras High Court on Monday heard TVS group chairman Venu Srinivasan’s plea seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the alleged idol theft case.

Published: 27th November 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court. (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday heard TVS group chairman Venu Srinivasan’s plea seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the alleged idol theft case. No objection was raised against the bail plea of Venu Srinivasan, however, the High Court has reserved its orders.

Officials of HR&CE, including State Chief Sthapathy Muthiah, too moved the court seeking anticipatory bail.

The bench of Justices R Mahadevan and P D Audikesavalu recorded the submissions of Idol Wing IG Pon Manickavel and Special Government Pleader M Maharaja.

Manickavel alleged that there were serious allegations against an official of the HR&CE and the identity could not be revealed.

Meanwhile, the court also directed the State government to not take any decision with regard to the ongoing inquiry into the idol theft cases or transfer of the officials involved in the investigations.

The two-member bench told Additional Public Prosecutor Ayyappa Raj and Special Government Pleader M Maharaja to intimate the government to place all materials before this court before taking any such decisions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp