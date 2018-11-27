Students, residents of Mandaveli paint walls to send out a message

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Walls outside a government higher secondary school in Mandaveli sported a new, bright look after local residents and students came together to refurbish. Around 30 students along with residents re-painted the outer walls of the Kumara Raja Muthaiya School located on Sringeri Mutt Road.

The NGO Karam Korpom which focuses on re-claiming abused walls in the city spearheaded this initiative. “Over a span of two days, we painted the walls with a central theme of conserving water. As it was a Sunday, we didn’t expect so many students to turn up.

Even children who studied in other schools like Vidya Mandir and PS Senior Secondary School joined us,” said Shivkumar, founder of the NGO.The NGO has taken up similar initiatives in various parts of the city like Teynampet, Porur, Saidapet, Thousand Lights, Mylapore and Mandaveli in the past year.