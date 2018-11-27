Home Cities Chennai

Students, residents of Mandaveli paint walls to send out a message

 Walls outside a government higher secondary school in Mandaveli sported a new, bright look after local residents and students came together to refurbish.

Published: 27th November 2018 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Around 30 students participated in the initiative

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Walls outside a government higher secondary school in Mandaveli sported a new, bright look after local residents and students came together to refurbish. Around 30 students along with residents re-painted the outer walls of the Kumara Raja Muthaiya School located on Sringeri Mutt Road.

The NGO Karam Korpom which focuses on re-claiming abused walls in the city spearheaded this initiative. “Over a span of two days, we painted the walls with a central theme of conserving water. As it was a Sunday, we didn’t expect so many students to turn up.

Even children who studied in other schools like Vidya Mandir and PS Senior Secondary School joined us,” said Shivkumar, founder of the NGO.The NGO has taken up similar initiatives in various parts of the city like Teynampet, Porur, Saidapet, Thousand Lights, Mylapore and Mandaveli in the past year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp