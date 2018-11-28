Home Cities Chennai

Chennai woman caught between two MTC buses crushed to death

The woman wanted to take a connecting bus from T Nagar and hoping to catch her bus, she ran between two buses which were moving towards the exit.

Published: 28th November 2018 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman passenger was caught between two MTC buses in the busy T Nagar bus terminus and was crushed to death on Wednesday.

S Valli, 48, a resident of Lake View Road at West Mambalam, was on her way to a college in Thuraipakkam where she works as a clerk when she met the tragic end. "She reached T Nagar bus depot in a share auto and found a bus to Thuraipakkam waiting near the exit of the terminus. She ran to the bus and was about to step in when another bus moved very close and she got trapped in between," said a police officer handling the case.

The bus driver became aware of the woman only after the passengers raised alarms and reversed the bus. She was rescued and taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital. But doctors found her dead on arrival.

The Mambalam police are registered a case. The driver Kanniappan, of the bus number 5G was detained by the police and a case was registered under charges of causing death due to negligence.

"When I asked the driver why can't he be more careful, he says that the bus was not properly maintained and the breaks were not properly working," said Valli's husband R Sugadev, who was waiting Mambalam
police station on Wednesday. He wonders if the bus drivers causing such accidents would let off with a fine and warning, but the family of the victim has to live with the loss of a beloved. Valli is survived by her husband Sugadev (52) and a 19-year-old daughter.

