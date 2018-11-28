Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Corporation chief told  to appear  in court

Published: 28th November 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Commissioner of Corporation of Chennai has been directed by the second bench of the Madras High Court to appear before it on Wednesday and explain why action should not be taken against him for not taking punitive steps against officials who had allowed the illegal construction of a multi-storey building in Vadapalani, where a fire broke out and killed four persons, last year.

The bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumant gave the directive while entertaining a public interest writ petition from activist Traffic K R Ramaswamy, who prayed for a direction to the Government to take action against the officials who had allowed the construction.

When the case came up on Tuesday, the petitioner’s counsel S Ganesan submitted that the multi-storey building, constructed in violation of the rules, was locked and sealed. But subsequently, in collusion with the officials, it was de-sealed and the owner of the building had rented out portions to third parties. On May 7, 2017, a fire broke out and four persons had died.

The government had paid Rs 1 lakh to families of the deceased.The petitioner sent a representation to the authorities to take action against the officials who were responsible for such violations. But, till date there was no response, he added.

