Centre raises vehicle FC validity period to two years, Tamil Nadu RTOs fear setback

CHENNAI: In what appears to be a move that curtails the powers of the Regional Transport Offices (RTO), the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has increased the validity of fitness certificate for transport vehicles to two years as against the present term of one year.

“For vehicles up to eight years old, fitness certificate is to be renewed every two years while the vehicles above eight years old, fitness certificate should be renewed every one year. In addition, no fitness certification shall be required at the time of registration for new transport vehicles,” said a Union Ministry gazette notification of the Central Motor Vehicles (Fourteenth Amendment) Rules, 2018 issued on November 11.

The revised rules are feared to destabilise RTO offices and expected to favour the motor vehicle manufacturers and dealers, whose endorsement on periodic maintenance of vehicles is likely to be considered as a testimony for vehicle fitness.“Since examination of vehicles at the RTOs is eliminated for two years, the state governments may have to create their own rules to ascertain fitness of vehicles.

The rules are likely to fix specific period for vehicle maintenance with the manufacturer-authorised dealers, which will shift the accountability of ensuring the vehicle fitness from RTOs to vehicle dealers,” a Chennai-based motor vehicle inspector told Express.

He added that the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2017, which was yet to be cleared in Rajya Sabha, has a proviso to authorise private motor vehicle companies to issue fitness certificates. “Since the bill is yet to be passed, similar rules are introduced through back door. This is a ploy to phase out RTOs,” charged the official.

The amended rules will be applicable to all transport vehicles including government and private buses and lorries. The change was hailed by section of truckers as the move would relieve them of paying bribery for renewing the FCs at RTOs.

“Getting FC for trucks remains an uphill task and we had to bribe the officials somewhere between Rs1,000 and 2,000 per vehicle. In a span of eight years, now we have to renew FC only four times, which would save us a few thousands,” he added.

V Balan, Joint Commissioner (Rules), Transport department, told Express that the condition of vehicle transportation in Tamil Nadu was completely different from that in other states.

“MTC buses undergo FC test for every six months while school buses are inspected for every 12 months. A response is being prepared to be sent to the Union government seeking an exemption from the new rules,” he added.As on April 1, 2018, Tamil Nadu has 12,28,550 transport vehicles. From April, 2017 till October 2018, the Transport department earned a revenue of `143 crore from the charges collected for renewing fitness certificates.

Presently fitness certificate for new vehicles valid for first 2 years

From 3rd year, FC has to be renewed once in 12 months

As per changes, FC valid for two years for vehicles up to the age of 8

For vehicles above 8 years, FC to be renewed every year

No FC for new vehicles while registration

Truckers welcome the move as “it will eliminate corruption”

But, motor vehicle manufacturers and dealers may be asked to issue endorsement for maintenance

From April 2017 to October 2018, the Transport department earned Rs143 crore from FC renewal charges

Tamil Nadu government to seek exemption vehicle position in TN (As on April 1, 2018)

Total number of transport vehicles: 12,28,550

Goods carriage: 6,63,077 (Lorries, tractor, trailer and light commercial vehicles)

Contract carriages: 4,74,670 (Auto rickshaw, maxi cab, motor cab)

Education institution buses: 31,812