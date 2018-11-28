Home Cities Chennai

Stay extended on case against Murasoli editor

Earlier, Selvam’s advocate R Anitha told the judge that the petitioner had been arraigned as an accused along with Karunanidhi in 12 defamation cases.

Published: 28th November 2018 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The interim order granted earlier, which stayed all further proceedings in a batch of defamatory cases against DMK supremo and former Chief Minister late M Karunanidhi and party mouth-piece ‘Murasoli’s  printer, publisher and editor, S Selvam, has been extended till January 8, 2019.Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana, who extended the stay, also dispensed with the personal appearance of Selvam before the Special Court for Trial of Criminal Cases Relating to Elected Members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday.

Earlier, Selvam’s advocate R Anitha told the judge that the petitioner had been arraigned as an accused along with Karunanidhi in 12 defamation cases. Pursuant to the formation and functioning of the Special Court, all these cases were transferred to that court.

When the matter came up on August 9 last, she had filed a memo intimating the death of Karunanidhi and prayed for the court to remove his name from the cases. The very application of the GOs for transfer of the cases was totally improper for the reason that Karunanidhi, who was shown as the first accused, was no more now. He died on August 7 last, she added.

After his demise, Selvam was the only remaining accused in the cases. But, he was neither an elected MP nor an MLA. Hence, the application of the GOs itself was totally wrong. This showed the utter and complete lack of application of mind. 

The transfer of the cases after the demise of Karunanidhi, was done with an oblique motive and the same was illegal, Anita contended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp