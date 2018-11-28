Stay extended on case against Murasoli editor

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The interim order granted earlier, which stayed all further proceedings in a batch of defamatory cases against DMK supremo and former Chief Minister late M Karunanidhi and party mouth-piece ‘Murasoli’s printer, publisher and editor, S Selvam, has been extended till January 8, 2019.Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana, who extended the stay, also dispensed with the personal appearance of Selvam before the Special Court for Trial of Criminal Cases Relating to Elected Members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday.

Earlier, Selvam’s advocate R Anitha told the judge that the petitioner had been arraigned as an accused along with Karunanidhi in 12 defamation cases. Pursuant to the formation and functioning of the Special Court, all these cases were transferred to that court.

When the matter came up on August 9 last, she had filed a memo intimating the death of Karunanidhi and prayed for the court to remove his name from the cases. The very application of the GOs for transfer of the cases was totally improper for the reason that Karunanidhi, who was shown as the first accused, was no more now. He died on August 7 last, she added.

After his demise, Selvam was the only remaining accused in the cases. But, he was neither an elected MP nor an MLA. Hence, the application of the GOs itself was totally wrong. This showed the utter and complete lack of application of mind.

The transfer of the cases after the demise of Karunanidhi, was done with an oblique motive and the same was illegal, Anita contended.