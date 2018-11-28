Two accused in auto driver murder case surrender

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Nearly eight days after an autorickshaw driver allegedly went missing from his house, his body was recovered amidst bushes near Thirumudivakka m on the Tambaram-Nemilicherry Road on Monday. The driver Syed Ismail allegedly went missing on November 19 after which a complaint was lodged with the police. The incident came to light only on Monday after the suspects, Surendran, 32 of Guduvancherry and his friend Balaji, 33, of Chinnamalai near Saidapet surrendered before the magistrate court in Saidapet.

Investigations revealed that Surendran’s wife allegedly left him three months ago. “Surendran suspected Ismail’s son Azharuddin to have eloped with his wife and wanted to murder Azharuddin. For that, he had hired his friend Balaji.

The duo were waiting near Tambaram for the man, but they found his father Ismail and posing as customers, they boarded his autorickshaw. When Ismail failed to give information about his son, the men strangulated him to death and disposed of his body among the bushes and escaped,” said a police source.The police, later, recovered the decomposed body and sent it to the Chromepet Government Hospital for autopsy.