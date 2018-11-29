...A bumpy ride

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail services under Anna Salai come at the cost of inconveniencing and risking lives of two lakh motorists, who traverse the arterial road above every day. Sections of the road between Gemini flyover and Nandanam, especially near Metro stations, abound with bulges and undulations. This has turned the road into an obstacle course for vehicles whose difficulty increases during peak hours. “Vehicles driving around undulations makes it a very frustrating and tricky ride with way more potential hazards for motorist and the occasional pedestrian attempting to cross,” said Preeti Hannah Daniel, a social worker, who drives down Anna Salai every day.

The present condition of the city’s most iconic road even evokes reactions of horror from the ones meant to quell fear. “You have to hang on to dear life while riding on this stretch. Motorists in front of you are forced to swerve suddenly because of the bumps and ridges,” said a policewoman posted at Nandanam signal, pointing out that motorists making sudden cuts in front of you to avoid the bumps pose a bigger threat than the bumps themselves.

Motorists are facing a dangerous ride even after Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) relaid sections of road between Thousand Lights and Thevar Statue in Nandanam just two months ago. “On inspection, we found sections of the road in front of Metro stations full of undulations. So, we have asked CMRL to properly relay the sections,” said an assistant engineer in the City Roads Division of the State Highways Department. While CMRL is quick to blame the traffic diversions over the last few years for the undulations, it is yet to properly implement the solution to level the road sections — cold milling (scraping away the top surface before relaying it to prevent increase in height). Like the last time, CMRL has scraped away only around 1.5 cm of the top surface when certain sections of the road continue to dip and rise by over 2-3 inches.

“The milling which has been carried out near Thevar statue is a prime example of CMRL’s complacency in properly restoring Anna Salai,” said David Manohar, an activist with Arappor Iyakkam, claiming the makeshift concrete fill-ins of potholes when Metro Rail work was going on has also contributed to the undulations. CMRL downplayed these allegations and observations. “The steps advised by the Highways Department are in practice with their periodic inspections. Rainy weather has disrupted bituminous plant operations,” said a spokesperson for CMRL.