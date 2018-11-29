Brew it like the Turks

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tucked amid numerous cafes and bistros in the Besant Nagar beach promenade, Mud Koffee might look like your average coffee kiosk... it is anything but! The three-month-old coffee kiosk caught our attention for all the good reasons — it serves handpicked, freshly ground and blended coffee with a Turkish twist in a mud pot, has madcap yet delicious beverage varieties, and doesn’t burn a hole in the pocket. After our mid-week visit to this new brew booth, we are here to say that this place will give every ‘caffeinator’ (or not) the sweet, sweet buzz.

It’s 5.30 pm and we make our way to Mud Koffee. Ravi and Museif, two 20-something-year-olds who work at the kiosk, prepare their station to brew the first batch. A kadai filled with sand is mounted on top of a gas stove and is heated. A concoction of South Indian filter coffee is prepared, transferred into a small, long-handled pot called the cezve. The pot is placed on top of the kadai until it begins to froth, and before it boils over, it is taken off the heat. The hot beverage is then poured into a mud pot and served.

This method is synonymous to coffee-making in Turkey and other Middle Eastern countries but, Aadhithya Nandhan, an architect who moonlights as an entrepreneur-cum-coffee maker, introduced it in the city for the first time. “I did my masters in urban regional planning in France. During my course, I went on a world tour, and one of the countries that I visited was Turkey. I saw this coffee-making process and it stuck with me for a very long time. The difference in their coffee is that they don’t add milk. They boil fresh coffee powder with just water and sugar,” he says.

After returning to India in 2016, Aadhithya, a self-confessed coffee enthusiast, decided to experiment. “As a coffee enthusiast, most times I was disappointed with the coffee that was readily available. It was either not perfect or was too expensive. I wanted to bridge this gap but at the same time introduce an exciting concept,” he narrates. After over a year of research, trial and error, and several kitchen mishaps, he found the perfect way to infuse the Turkish brewing technique with the traditional filter coffee. “People who like the taste of black coffee are very few in the city. Our palate is used to the taste of milk, sugar and what not. So, I decided to infuse the process in our own filter coffee,” he explains.

While most people question Aadhithya about the novelty of the concept, he firmly states that there’s more than what meets the eye. “This is the most asked question: ‘Is it just filter coffee, brewed on mud and served in a mud pot?’ No. It’s not that simple. We don’t boil the coffee mixture in India, do we? We boil tea, not coffee. Here, boiling the coffee concoction on mud helps in heating the mix evenly. This enhances the taste. We use the same method to boil milk too. The coffee beans are freshly ground at home every day,” he shares.

Apart from the traditional filter coffee with a Turkish twist — ‘Mud filter coffee’ which is priced at Rs 25, the kiosk also serves mud badam milk, caramel coffee, nutella hazelnut coffee, oreo coffee, rose milk, vadumanga buttermilk and mango chutney buttermilk, all priced between Rs 25 to Rs 50. Some interesting coffee specials on the menu, like masala pori coffee and seedai coffee, caught our attention.

The entrepreneur is a campaigner of sustainable living and says that this is the reason why the beverages are served in mud cups and pots. “I decided to source pots from different parts of the state — mostly villages where pottery is their livelihood. This way, I am able to make a small difference in their lives. Also, drinking coffee in a mud pot has its own health benefits,” he explains.

Aadhithya will soon be expanding his venture to Thoraipakkam, and the outlet will open its doors to the public in a month. “My father has been a hotelier since 1953. Though I took up architecture, I think this was destined to happen!,” he says.

(Mud Koffee is located in Besant Nagar. For details, call 6369508699)