Civic chief fails to appear in court despite order

Madras High Court. (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite directions, the Commissioner of Chennai Corporation did not appear before the Madras High Court to offer his explanation with regard to the construction of a multi-storey building in Vadapalani, where a major fire broke out killing four persons last year.

When the matter came up on Wednesday, Corporation counsel told the second bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumant that the Commissioner was away from Chennai. The bench told the counsel to ensure his presence on Thursday and show cause as to why action has not been taken against the illegally constructed building in question.

Earlier, Additional Advocate General S R Rajagopal informed the Bench that Subath Kumar, Regional Deputy Commissioner, however, was present in the court.

The bench then posted to November 29, further hearing of the PIL filed by activist Traffic Ramaswamy, who sought a direction to the authorities to take action against the officials responsible for the illegal construction.

