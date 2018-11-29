Get Sherlocked, this December

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As we enter the last month of the year, the mood turns celebratory and festive. This December, the city will witness a production that has become synonymous to the Christmas month — The Little Theatre’s Annual Christmas Pantomime.

“Though the pantomime does follow a specific formula, it gives a lot of room for more as it is a spoof and social satire,” said the writer and director of the pantomime, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian. ‘Sherlocked - A game of pantos!’ will have the usual pantomime elements of a fun musical comedy with over-the-top slapstick, foot stamping music and songs, choreographed fights and dances, and a lot more. “Though it is called Sherlocked, there are other characters — from Jacques Clouseau to the ones of the Marvel universe,” he said. There will be live music performances and ‘crazy action sequences’ too.

The concept of audience interaction and ‘breaking of the fourth wall’ is involved in a pantomime, said Krishnakumar, adding that there was no better genre to explore than suspense as the audience watches the crime unfold and solves it with the performers.

There are eight shows planned for the 24th edition of the pantomime happening on December 7 (7 pm), December 8 and 9 (3 pm and 7 pm), December 10 and 11 (7 pm) and December 12 (6 pm) at the Museum Theatre, Egmore. Proceeds from this panto will go towards their new project at the Children’s Government Hospital, Egmore. Donor passes are priced at `200 and `400.

Passes are available online on www.thelittletheatreindia.com. For more details, call 28211115.